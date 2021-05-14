Swiss airline Edelweiss to resume flights to Puerto Plata in July

Edelweiss announced the restart of its Zurich – Puerto Plata route from July 2, making a weekly flight every Friday.

The Swiss airline will fly directly from Zurich to Puerto Plata every Friday starting July 2, 2021, landing at 5:30 pm at the Gregorio Luperón International Airport.

The flight expands the existing tourist offer of Edelweiss in the Caribbean (Cancun in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Havana in Cuba, and Montego Bay in Jamaica) and Central America (San José in Costa Rica). This region has proven to be of great interest to European tourists.

“At this time we have noticed that more and more people want to enjoy a vacation by the sea. We are delighted to be able to offer our passengers another safe vacation destination, just as the summer vacation starts,” said Patrick Heymann, Edelweiss Chief Commercial Officer.

Meanwhile, Petra Cruz, European director of the Dominican Republic Tourism Board, expressed that, “The Dominican Republic is successfully facing the COVID 19 situation, thanks to its quick response and that it has certified protocols. The Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, was able to verify this directly in a recent visit to the country, in which he confirmed that the Dominican Republic was safe, was well prepared to receive tourists and was an example that tourism it is possible in times of Covid-19.”