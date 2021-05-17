American will operate a flight between Dallas and SD to meet summer demand

WITH A WEEKLY FREQUENCY FROM JUNE 5

To meet the high summer season in the northern hemisphere, American Airlines has scheduled flights between its hub in Dallas and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The service will start from June 5 and have a weekly frequency to the Dominican capital in the Boeing 737-800, configured with 172 seats.

With the schedule of operations, the company plans to offer 1,892 seats during the 2021 summer season.

Being flights for the summer season, the airline would have its last operation to and from Dallas on August 14, just over two months after the start.

According to the information published in Cirium and reconfirmed with the reservation system, American Airlines plans to fly between cities every Saturday.

It is recalled that, before the Coronavirus pandemic, American Airlines made flights to Santo Domingo from Dallas. In 2019 the company operated between June and August, with a similar schedule to this year (in 2020, no flights were resulting from Covid-19).