Royal Caribbean signs alliance with Travelwise to conquer the Dominican market

Alberto Muñoz, Associate Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean of Royal Caribbean, informed that they already had planned departures starting next June for the Caribbean, Greek islands, and the United Kingdom, at the same time that he announced the signed alliance with Travelwise, intending to have greater participation in the Dominican market.

He explained that this alliance seeks to serve Dominican cruise passengers better. “This strategic alliance is cause for great expectations for both brands, especially because we see the Dominican Republic as a great opportunity,” according to El Día.

“Among the expectations we have is to see, more and more, Dominicans on our ships to enjoy Royal Caribbean, have a good time with the family, get to know the world and above all the opportunity to get to know the ‘Perfect Day’ water park, ‘Cococay Bahamas’, which is reached there only with our cruises. We are always innovating and, with the representation of Travelwise, we seek to get our products to all Dominicans,” he said.

On her side, Laura Asilis, president and founder of Travelwise, indicated that the reactivation of cruise tourism is going from strength to strength. “We invite those contemplating a future cruise to start planning.”

Asilis stated that there would be new itineraries. “We had always passed through the Bahamas , but now we are going to leave the Bahamas, also from Bermuda; in Europe we are going to leave Cyprus and Israel . There will be a revolution, some of these products will be temporary and others will remain.”

She specified that the Dominican market has always been significant. For some years, in the growth analysis in Latin America, it was clear that there is an opportunity for growth in the country.

Asilis also said that the Dominican and Royal Caribbean have very similar values because they give importance to family vacations, jointly and separately.

“Dominicans know how to have a lot of fun and have a good time. And for that reason, in this new alliance with Travelwise we offer more entertainment options,” she commented.