Minister: Number of tourists to grow 10% in May

Madrid.- Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said Wed. that the number of visitors is expected to grow 10% in May compared to April.

“I can announce today that the projections for the month of May are for a growth of 10% compared to the month of April,” said Collado during the opening ceremony of the Dominican Republic stand at the Madrid Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2021.

In April, 327,000 tourists visited the country, which means that May will reach a visitor record of almost 360,000 people.

“Our country is rising with pride, with firmness, with unity and the success has been the teamwork of the public and private sectors.”