Boom of reservations to the DR through Expedia: they already exceed 153%

Expedia, an online travel agency, is experiencing a robust recovery in demand for travel to the Dominican Republic, so much so that reservations to the Caribbean country already exceed 153% compared to the volume handled in 2018, the DR’s record year in tourist arrivals.

This was reported by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, within the framework of his participation in Fitur 2021, also indicating that “the internet travel agency, Expedia has informed us that reservations to the Dominican Republic exceed 153% compared to 2018 ”.

He also indicated that the numbers are those that are expressing day by day the progress of the recovery of Dominican tourism since this Thursday 185,000 foreign visitors have entered for an increase of 9% in relation to April. This increase was extended by 14% in airlines.

“What we are doing is a strategy that in the year, where the recovery is supposed to be much stronger, which is 2022, in the high season of the Dominican Republic, we will be present at the most important fair in the world for the tourism and for the entire region that we represent ”, said the official during the signing ceremony of the partner country with IFEMA.