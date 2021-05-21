Dominican Republic upbeat at Madrid tourism bash

Madrid.- The Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2021 has been the first gathering of the international tourism sector since the pandemic was declared in March of last year.

Digital entry passes, presentation of PCR or antigen tests as a requirement to enter the Ifema venue, mandatory use of masks, disinfectant gels everywhere and fewer participants, much less. 165 countries attended the 2020 edition, while this year there were only 55, including the Dominican Republic.

The adviser to President Luis Abinader on tourism, Joel Santos, said that in Fitur 2021 there will be fewer meetings between investors and countries, but the meetings that take place will be key.

“You have to work for the situation, which is recovery, and also for the future of the industry. There is a lot of infrastructure requirement to develop new tourist centers in the future.”