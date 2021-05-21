Energy group aims to help jumpstart Dominican tourism

Madrid.- The Punta Cana Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) will present in Fitur 2021 its proposal to reactivate tourism in the Dominican Republic, based on its areas of innovation and sustainability, to respond to trends in the main sectors of the economy.

With that in mind, the Chairman and CEO of InterEnergy Group and Chairman of CEPM, Rolando González Bunster, will be present at the Madrid fairgrounds where the activity will take place from May 19 to 21; accompanied by executive director of the company Roberto Herrera, and Oscar San Martín, general manager.

The motto of CEPM’s presence at Fitur 2021 is “Innovation and sustainability: energizing the future of tourism”, but for Gónzalez Bunster it‘s above all a strategy that is based on a series of products and services developed by the company that are aligned with the new trends in tourism.

“We are facing a more sophisticated tourism, of exclusive destinations not overcrowded, with rigorous sanitary conditions, environmentally responsible and that intensively uses digital tools, for which we have developed solutions for its effective accompaniment, now and after the pandemic,” said González Bunster.