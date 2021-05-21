“The example that Dominican Republic has set in handling the crisis is immaculate”

The CEO of the Meliá Hotels International chain, Gabriel Escarrer, expressed from the Dominican Republic stand at Fitur 2021 that the example that the country has set in handling the pandemic “is immaculate.”

He pointed out that each of the concerns expressed to the Dominican government by tourism entrepreneurs has been addressed in record time.

“It is spectacular how you have behaved with the private initiative,” said the executive vice president of the Spanish hotel chain.

He added that “From the saddest Fitur, and at the same time the most hopeful, in our history I want to value the efforts of all the companies and destinations we are making to relaunch tourism this season. Congratulations to all those present at Fitur 2021,” he indicated.