16K rooms mark the rise of the Dominican SW

Madrid.- Public-Private Partnerships director, Sigmund Freund, said Mon. that 12 companies are interested in investing in the Cabo Rojo and Pedernales area (southwest), in a project where the Government is committed to the region’s tourism development.

During his participation in the Madrid International Tourism Fair (Fitur) 2021, the official said the investors are hoteliers from the United States, France and Spain, among others.

“The hotels will be tendered because it will be a project with the private sector as a partner,” said Freund.

As many as 16,000 rooms could be built in the area as part of the development that the government has planned for the next few years. “But it will be a long process.”