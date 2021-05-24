The V International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress has strict biosafety standards and protocols

Santo Domingo.- The event will be held at the Hotel Embajador on June 9-10th and follows the biosafety guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health and the World Tourism Organization. Santo Domingo, mayo 2021.- As a result of COVID-19, we have lived a year of confinement and learning when it comes to safety and preventive health.

In that regard, the organizers of the V International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress are reinforcing the already strict security measures offered by the host hotel through the support of Ducto Limpio, a company that offers preventive protocols and decontamination of indoor environments. During the event, Ducto Limpio will have HEPA filters and hospital-grade air purifiers and disinfection of the area with their electrostatic nebulization and short-wave UV light.

Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, the congress’ co-organizer along with the Dominican Health Tourism Association, said that “for this edition, the logistics of the assembly changed because of the effects of the pandemic, a situation that, as a company of public relations and events, represents a challenge that we are ready to tackle since the priority is the health and safety of the attendees.”

“By trusting Ducto Limpio, the air circulating, sanitation, disinfection, and cleaning of all the areas where the international event will take place, we want to transmit the necessary confidence to the face-to-face attendees, since COVID-19 is our reality for a while.

As a company we are committed to guaranteeing the good development of corporate events under international security standards in times of pandemic,” added Reyes Mora. Similarly, Reyes Mora pointed that the Hotel Embajador has health protocols per the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), government institutions, and international organizations such as the WTTC (World Travel and Tourism Council). In a recent audit by Cristal International, the hotel obtained an excellent score in the POSI (Prevention of the Spread of Infection) protocol.

The general manager of the Ducto Limpio, Julio Arencibia said that “before the pandemic we were not so concerned about air purification, we believed that cleaning was enough. Now, that is not enough. It is necessary to clean, sanitize and purify under strict protocols that guarantee the removal of viruses, bacteria, and fungi. We use our products according to the CDC of Atlanta application methodology guidelines.

Ducto Limpio has a promotion program about the importance of air purification to trap those microorganisms that can trigger allergies, asthma attacks or produce diseases”. “As these microorganisms are not seen, it is difficult for us to understand that they are present. That’s the opposite of cleaning, where we see the impurity or dirt on the surfaces and after cleaning we no longer see it,” says the air quality expert Arencibia. “It is important to clarify that to minimize the spread of contagious diseases in our indoor environments, it involves a holistic approach composed of cleaning, which is the process of physically removing those unwanted substances on a surface and this action by itself, it begins to reduce the number of microorganisms present,” he added.

Disinfection removes and prevents the growth of pathogenic microorganisms on surfaces to levels that do not pose a threat of disease; air purification removes a large percentage of these microorganisms and other pollutants before they reach our breathing zone, minimizing our exposure to them and in turn reduces the number of microorganisms and other pollutants that are deposited on surfaces, which can convert into fomites that are defined as inanimate surfaces that become vectors of disease.

The company leads the market in the Dominican Republic in complete solutions to improve indoor air quality, as well as the decontamination of indoor environments, helping to provide a healthy and healthy indoor environment that promotes well-being, productivity, and enjoyment of both residential, corporate, and business spaces.