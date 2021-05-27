Abinader heads official opening of Live Aqua Punta Cana

THIS THURSDAY AT AN EVENT ATTENDED BY THE MAIN EXECUTIVES OF GRUPO POSADAS

The project has involved an investment of 120 million dollars

Provides 347 new rooms to the tourist area of ​​Punta Cana

This Thursday, the 27th, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, lead the formal opening ceremony of the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana hotel, the most recent bet of BG Hotels and which is managed by the Posadas Group in the Dominican Republic.

The activity was scheduled for 10:00 in the morning at the facilities of the tourist complex in Uvero Alto.

The event was also attended by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, and the leading executives of the hotel group such as Enrique Calderón, vice president of Hotel Operation of Grupo Posadas; Pedro Parets, general manager of the resort; Sarah Agramonte, Director of Sales; as well as the directors of Asonahores, Asoleste, among others.

Last February, the adults-only hotel opened its doors welcoming its first guests, has 347 rooms, and involved an investment of approximately RD $ 7.02 billion (120 million dollars).

The lodging establishment, belonging to the luxury brand of the Mexican business group, Live Aqua Resorts & Residence Club, has become a great ally to boost Dominican tourism and the local economy through the generation of 700 direct jobs and more than 2000 indirect.

At the time, Calderón explained that “Live Aqua is one of our flagship brands recognized worldwide, that is why we wanted to bring it to the Dominican Republic since we are sure that it will become an architectural jewel north of the coasts of Uvero Alto and in a new experience capable of attracting the attention of more tourists with which we will contribute positively both to the national economy and to the development of the region and its inhabitants.”

In addition, he highlighted that the Dominican Republic “is the place with the most potential in the Caribbean for tourism growth.”

It is recalled that after the opening of Live Aqua Resorts, in full recovery of the tourism sector, it operates under the protocols of ” TRAVEL with Confidence,” the comprehensive program of Grupo Posadas focused on prevention, hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection that was developed in collaboration with the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City and that uses 3M products.

Also, and as part of the processes carried out by public and private institutions, the hotel carried out the vaccination process against Covid-19 for its staff to guarantee the health of its collaborators and visitors, and thus contribute to the reactivation of the economy in the tourism sector.