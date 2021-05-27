Sunwing will resume flight between Hamilton (Canada) and Punta Cana in December

Sunwing Airlines will relaunch its services from Hamilton, Ontario, in Canada to the destinations of Punta Cana and the island of Cuba.

Therefore, on December 10, the Canadian travel company will resume weekly service on Fridays from Hamilton to Punta Cana, with flights until April 15, 2022.

Sunwing will relaunch flights to three destinations in Cuba the same week: Cayo Santa María on December 10, Varadero on December 11, and Cayo Coco on December 12.

Cuba’s three routes will operate weekly until mid-April.

In addition, and conjunction with a relaunch from Hamilton to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Cancun, operating weekly on Saturdays starting December 11 and Cancun service on Sundays beginning December 12.

“We are excited to resume operations from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tourism operations for Sunwing.

“The airport offers residents of Hamilton and the surrounding areas of GTHA friendly service, shorter lines and affordable parking options within a short drive of their homes. Our convenient flight service from the local airport will provide travelers with even more seamless vacation experiences under our wing,” he added.