Abinader: “Tourism will emerge much stronger from the pandemic”

THE PRESIDENT THANKED TOURISM INVESTORS FOR TRUSTING IN THE COUNTRY

Advances come “project numbers” for the tourism sector

Government advances in recovering thousands of jobs in tourism

President Luis Abinader assured that the Dominican Republic would recover in tourism and become much more robust than before. “In tourism we all walk, we all advance together; the businessmen and their executives advance, but, above all, the thousands of jobs and families that live from the sector advance,” he said.

Abinader said that this is the development they are seeking and emphasize that those invited contribute to bringing happiness to the people.

During his participation in the event of the Piñero Group with international travel agents in Samaná, the president valued the efforts of all those who make it possible for tourism to continue to strengthen and thanked them for trusting the Government.

He said that he will always reciprocate that trust so that tourists sent by tour operators to the Dominican Republic enjoy excellent levels of security, both in terms of citizenship and health, as has been achieved here, according to local media.

He emphasized that the country presents the lowest levels of the lethality of Covid in the world and that in the tourism sector, for greater security, all hotel personnel are being vaccinated.

The head of state said that many exciting projects are coming for the tourism sector, as they are working on a complementary offer so that, in addition to the beaches, visitors can enjoy the Dominican culture and its culinary art.

He urged them to continue trusting in the Dominican Republic and guaranteed that they can send more tourists to the country because they will be received with the joy that characterizes Dominicans.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, thanked the Piñero family for always believing in the Dominican Republic.

The CEO of the Piñero Group, Encarna Piñero, thanked the head of state for the tremendous support given by the government to the tourism sector.

In Samaná, the agency representatives visited Los Haitises National Park and Cayo Levantado.

They also visited the four most exclusive hotels of Grupo Piñero in the area: Bahía Príncipe Grand El Portillo, Grand Cayacoa, Luxury Samaná and Luxury Cayo Levantado.