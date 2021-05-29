Boost to tourism in Puerto Plata: 150 German tour operators explore the destination

A family trip with the participation of 150 tour operators from Germany was received in Puerto Plata to verify the destination’s conditions, attractions, and sanitary measures that guarantee their stay in the area.

The initiative, which is a joint effort of the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur), the Iberostar hotel chain, and the Condor airline, identified as “Look and Feel,” was coordinated by Petra Cruz, director of the German OPT.

The visitors were welcomed with a colorful gastronomic event at the Emotions By Hodelpta hotel in Playa Dorada, with the participation of the Senator, Lifestyle, Iberostar, Be Live Colecction Marien, Blue By, Viva Resorts, Amhsa Marina, and Casa Colonial hotels, with a display of their gastronomic offerings.

The president of the Puerto Plata Tourism Cluster and the Playa Dorada complex, Cesar José de los Santos, praised the importance of this initiative in the process of reactivating tourism throughout the country and in the northern zone in particular, with the private and public sectors working hand in hand to achieve the complete recovery of the sector in the shortest possible time.

He highlighted the effort made by Mitur and the private sector to motivate the visit of this group and for Dominican tourism to continue to recover.

The event was attended by Stephanie Kfouri, Provincial Director, Martín Duquela, Northern Regional Director; Carlos Rodolí and Kathy Morillo of Ashonorte; César José De Los Santos and Manuel Finke of the Puerto Plata Tourism Cluster and the Playa Dorada Hotel Association; Edmundo Aja, President of Hodelpa, among other hotel executives.

During their stay in the destination, visitors will take a city tour of the historic center and the Damajagua pools to experience the historical, cultural, and adventure riches that Puerto Plata has to offer.