Germany issues a conditional travel warning for the Dominican Republic

The spread of COVID-19 continues to lead to restrictions in international air and travel traffic and to impairment of public life.

The Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt) informed that unnecessary tourist trips to the Dominican Republic are not recommended. With effect from May 30, 2021, warnings are given against traveling to the Dominican Republic due to the high number of infections.

Epidemiological situation

The Dominican Republic has been hit hard by COVID-19; Recently, the number of new infections has risen significantly and exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days, which is why the Dominican Republic is classified as a risk area with effect from May 30, 2021.