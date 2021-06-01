German airline Condor will link Munich with Punta Cana next winter

VIA BOEING 737-300 WITH CAPACITY FOR 250 PASSENGERS

With the option of accommodation at Iberostar, Lopesan, and Palladium

Schauinsland-Reisen, in cooperation with Condor airline, will have a new weekly route between Punta Cana, on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, and Munich, which will premiere during the next winter season 2021/2022.

The new route will use a Boeing 737-300 with a capacity for 250 passengers: 199 in Economic, 35 in Premium Economic, and 16 in Business Class.

They will also have a new route between Germany and Thailand and connect flights from Switzerland and Austria.

“We are very happy to establish these important connections with the Caribbean and Thailand together with Condor. We have a positive outlook on the upcoming winter season and would like to send a clear and strong signal with two full charter flights to popular long-haul destinations,” said Andreas Rüttgers, Director of Tourism at Schauinsland-Reisen.

The manager indicated that the reservations “clearly show that the holidays are in great demand again from the autumn,” so they have been encouraged to bet on these new connections.

He noted that travel agents could already make reservations through TOMA. In turn, he explained that seats could be reserved as part of a tour package or as a flight-only service.

The tourist organizer explained that customers would choose to stay in an extensive portfolio of 100 hotels through a press release. Among the best-sellers are the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, the Iberostar Group hotels, and the Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa.