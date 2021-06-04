Mitur measures to avoid contagion of Covid-19 in tourist poles

HOTELS AND TOURIST TRANSPORT MUST OPERATE WITH ONLY 70% OF THEIR CAPACITY

The Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) ordered that hotels occupy only up to 70% of their capacity to receive guests and clients due to the increase of Covid-19 infections in the Dominican Republic and avoid further contagions.

The measure, according to the document signed by the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, will be reviewed after thirty days.

In this sense, between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6, hotels will not be able to sell the “pasadía” package known as “day pass,” they will not be able to hold events within the facilities, and guests will not be able to leave during the curfew hours.

It also explains that means of transportation may also operate only at 70% of their capacity.

Regarding restaurants, bars, and other establishments that serve the public in tourist areas, it is ordered that they must only operate at up to 50% of their capacity.

In the areas of Casa de Campo, Punta Cana, and Cap Cana, businesses will not be allowed to serve or sell alcoholic beverages from 3:00 in the afternoon until 5:00 in the morning.

For the Cabarete (Puerto Plata) and Las Terrenas (Samaná) areas, restaurants will be allowed to operate until 7:00 p.m. Still, they must respect the provision restricting the hours for serving, consuming, and selling alcoholic beverages.

In all tourist zones, tents, motorcycles, and four-wheelers are prohibited, as well as speedboats and other similar means that are used in the water.