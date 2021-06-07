American opens its 5th Dominican destination

Samaná, Dominican Republic.- American Airlines and Dominican Airports (AERODOM) jointly celebrated Sunday’s arrival at El Catey (Bosch) International Airport (AZS) of the first flight from Charlotte Douglas (CLT), United States, as part of the new destination opening for the northeast region of the country.

The flight arrived on Dominican soil at 12:40pm and was received with the traditional welcome of the water arch that formally inaugurates the destination available for the Samana tourism region, considered the country’s most diverse.

During the formal ceremony, Oliver Bojos, General Director of

American Airlines for the Dominican Republic, highlighted that this new

destination seeks to boost the country’s tourism sector and support the initiatives carried out for the reactivation of such an important industry for the national economy.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our fifth destination in the country, Samaná, strengthening our commitment of more than 45 years with the country, with our team, and with all our Dominican customers,” Bojos said.