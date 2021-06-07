First direct flight between Samaná and Charlotte arrives

FLIGHT WAS INAUGURATED YESTERDAY AND WILL OPERATE TWICE A WEEK

Santo Domingo, DR

American Airlines and Aeropuertos Dominicanos (AERODOM) announced the arrival at the Presidente Juan Bosch El Catey International Airport in Samaná (AZS) of the first flight from the city of Charlotte Douglas (CLT) in the United States, as part of the new destination opening for the northeastern region of the country.

The flight arrived on Dominican soil at 12:40 p.m. in the afternoon and was received with the traditional welcome of the water arch that formally inaugurates the destination that is available for the tourist region of Samaná.

During the protocol ceremony, Mr. Oliver Bojos, General Director of American Airlines for the Dominican Republic, emphasized that this new destination seeks to invigorate the country’s tourism sector and support the initiatives that are being carried out for the reactivation of such an important industry for the national economy.

“We are extremely excited about the opening of our fifth destination in the country, Samaná, strengthening our commitment of more than 45 years with the country, with our team, and with all our Dominican customers,” added Bojos.

The new route departs Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for Samana International Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:25 a.m., arriving in the Dominican Republic at 12:58 p.m., in an Embraer 175 with a capacity for 88 people. The flight departs Samana at 1:40 p.m., landing in Charlotte at 5:19 p.m.

American currently offers more than 130 weekly flights from the country, connecting Santo Domingo, Punta Cana, Santiago, Puerto Plata and Samana with the airline’s hubs in CLT, Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), and Philadelphia (PHL).