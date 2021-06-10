Mexico group opens Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader on Thur. led the opening ceremony of the Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana hotel, for adults only, the first property in the country of the leading hotel operator in Mexico, Grupo Posadas.

During ribbon-cutting, the president was accompanied by Tourism Minister, David Collado; and the main executives of Grupo Posadas and the all-inclusive resort in Uvero Alto.

José Carlos Azcárraga, General Director of Grupo Posadas, thanked the support they have received from the Dominican Government to develop the project.

“President Luis Abinader valued that Live will not only boost local tourism, but will also contribute positively to the economy and development of the region.”