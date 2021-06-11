Hoteliers oppose more guardrails

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) on Thursday labeled as “counterproductive” to increase restrictions in airports or tourist areas of the country, while calling for the unity of all the country’s politicians to continue to recover the sector.

It said health data indicate that the tourist centers have the incidence of the pandemic under control thanks to the correct protocols that have been applied.

“The government has handled the pandemic well, our tourism sector is recovering better than the entire Caribbean, so we must continue to apply the protocols as before, so that this trend continues and we can continue opening rooms and recovering jobs,” said Association president, Rafael Blanco.