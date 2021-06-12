Spirit plans to fly to Santo Domingo from Miami airport

By the end of the year, Spirit Airlines plans to fly from Miami International Airport (MIA) to 30 destinations in the United States and Latin America starting October 6, 2021.

According to the airline, you still need to make a public presentation outlining the routes you intend to operate before getting a space at the airport terminal and counter.

If its routes are approved, Spirit will make the first flights from this airport on October 6, linking MIA with Atlantic City, Newark, Atlanta, Baltimore, Bogotá, Medellín (Colombia), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Port-au-Prince (Haiti), and Santo Domingo Dominican Republic). On October 7, the route to San Salvador (El Salvador) will begin.

Subsequently, on November 17, it would begin its services from MIA to Barranquilla, Cali, San Pedro Sula (Honduras), San José (Costa Rica), San Juan (Puerto Rico), Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Cleveland, Dallas -Fort Worth, Houston Intercontinental, Denver, Detroit, Hartford – Bradley, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, LaGuardia, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Raleigh-Durham, while on November 18 Spirit will begin trips to St. Thomas (the Virgin Islands of the United States).

The US low-cost airline informed that it would not modify its itinerary at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport since it is the main gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Spirit currently maintains service from seven of the ten largest airports in Florida: Orlando, Miami, Tampa, Fort Myers, Pensacola, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach.