Air Century, Sky Cana launch Miami-Punta Cana route

Punta Cana.– The airlines Air Century and Sky Cana began their first connection on the Miami – Punta Cana route this Friday. Dressed with the “Go Puerto Plata” logo, the Sky Cana aircraft A321-200 with 220 passengers arrived at the Punta Cana terminal on board, all American tourists.

A note from the Ministry of Tourism (Mitur) indicates that the flights scheduled by the Florida Yes Travel tour operator will arrive every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the summer.

It said the tourists were received to the rhythm of typical merengue, and colorful by the folk ballet of the Ministry of Tourism.

“As the main operator from South Florida to the Dominican Republic in number of seats available, Yes Travel will bring to the destination of Quisqueya, 15,000 visitors this summer 2021,” said Marie Díaz, director of Vacations Barceló and Liliana Suárez, Operations manager of Yes Travel.