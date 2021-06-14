Dominican Republic extends tourism insurance again: covers until July 31

INITIATIVE HAS BEEN AWARDED BY THE COUNTRY’S HEALTH TOURISM ASSOCIATION

Free medical coverage drives reactivation of tourism

Government focuses on recovering the country’s economic engine

The RD Insurance Tourism Assistance Plan, proposed by the government, provided for the fifth time the extension of its validity at no cost by Seguros Reservations; the purpose of its permanence is to continue benefiting tourism in the Dominican Republic.

With the extension in a fifth stage, which runs from June 12 to July 31, 2021, it is intended that the country continue to be that safe tourist destination that guarantees its visitors assistance, medical coverage, hospitalization, and emergency transportation, among other coverage, prioritizing the responsible recovery of health, economic growth and sustainably promoting the tourism sector.

Reservations Insurance has at its disposal web access where the registration will be simultaneous, allowing greater control of the affiliates’ data. In addition, tourists will receive their membership in the mail.

With the innovative Safe Tourism Plan, a product of the effort between the Ministry of Tourism, Reserve Insurance, and the Reserve Bank, it reiterates its commitment and responsibility to promote the recovery of Dominican tourism.

Recognition

The plan has been recognized by the Dominican Association of Health Tourism ( ADTS ) in the fifth installment of the International Congress of Health and Wellness Tourism 2021.

At the meeting, the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores), the Ministry of Tourism ( Mitur ), Banreservas and Reservations Insurance received an award for the efficient application of their “Safe Tourism Assistance Plan,” which has been a reference for other destinations.

The recognition was for the innovation, development, and implementation of a product to protect the health of tourists in situations of medical emergencies and Covid-19, which favors the safe reactivation of Dominican tourism.