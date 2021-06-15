The United States relaxes the alert level for trips to the Dominican Republic

THE MEASURE CONSTITUTES AN INCENTIVE FOR THE DOMINICAN TOURISM SECTOR

The country has improved its position by moving from level 4 to position number 3

In what represents a great relief and step forward for the recovery of Dominican tourism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) of the United States issued a Health Advisory for level 3 travel for the Dominican Republic due to the Covid-19, thus making its position more desirable since the country was at level 4—the least safe rating.

The State Department recommends that its citizens “reconsider traveling to the Dominican Republic due to Covid-19,” but the new health notice represents an incentive for the Dominican tourism sector.

It should be noted that last week the CDC also relaxed its recommendations for another 60 countries to which it had previously recommended its citizens not to travel due to a high level of Covid-19.

On the CDC page, when detailing the country information, the United States Government reports that the Dominican Republic has 304,428 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,686 confirmed deaths.

“Medical care is limited, the availability of ICU beds is limited, and hospitalized patients may be at increased risk of exposure to Covid-19. Therefore, US citizens, including those considering travel for elective surgery, are encouraged to postpone travel due to considerations including the significantly reduced availability of emergency medical care,” the portal says.

The United States embassy in the country published the information on the flexibility to level 3 for travel to this Caribbean nation.