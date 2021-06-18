200,000 foreigners visited Dominican Republic in June, a 26% jump

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, affirmed Fri. that, despite all the difficulties from the pandemic in the Dominican Republic, the sector remains firm with sustainable growth and with a view to its full recovery.

“Responsible recovery” is evident in the growth of tourism each month, thanks to the joint efforts of the public and private sectors.

“To date, 200,000 foreigners have arrived in the Dominican Republic in June. That is, 26% more than those who visited us in the month of May,” said Collado, according to a statement.