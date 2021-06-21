Nearly half the tourists are from the US

Santo Domingo.- The arrival of tourists has reached 1,435,107 during the first five months of the year, according to the data published this week by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD).

Almost half of the visitors, 649,679, have come from the United States, while the other major source market for tourists to the Caribbean —Canada— remains closed to foreign travel as a measure to curb expansion. of COVID-19. However, official data indicate that 7,308 Canadians arrived in the Dominican Republic between January and May of this year.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) authorized the first charter flights from Canada between November 2 and April 23, 2022. These are 148 passenger and cargo flights that promise to reactivate one of the largest emitters of tourists to the Dominican Republic in the high season.