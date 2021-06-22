Dominican SW’s tourism development starts Wed

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader has groundbreaking scheduled Wednesday for the construction of the first project in Cabo Rojo, Pedernales, which heralds the Southwest’s tourism development.

The information was released by the executive director of the General Directorate of Public-Private Partnerships, Sigmund Freund, who affirmed that with the construction, the “great dream” of the inhabitants of the city province and the South region begins.

Freund said the works will serve to prepare the ground for the formal start of the first stage of the project, in which an investment of US$1 billion is expected for the construction of 3,000 rooms in ecological and luxury hotels.

He added that the works include an airport that will handle wide-body jets.