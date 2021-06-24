Enchanted valley survives under constant threat

Constanza, Dominican Republic.- In an inconclusive rescue process, this central highlands area is maintained, which is the largest water reserve in the Dominican Republic

It’s a journey of danger and adventure on the southern slope between San José de Ocoa with Constanza. They are more than 2,000 meters in elevation. Near the top sits an enchanted valley

Juan Bautista Pérez Rancier National Park, better known as Valle Nuevo, is an extensive natural reserve in which a diversity of ecosystems converge.

From its mountains the largest water reserve in the country is born, more than 700 bodies of water that feed trunk tributaries such as the Yaque, the Yuna, Río Grande and others. It is estimated that seven out of every ten products that Dominicans consume are grown with these waters.