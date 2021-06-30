Enjoy endless sunshine at the Barceló Bávaro Palace resort in Punta Cana

Punta Cana, DR.– Summer is here and for many it is time to travel and leave behind the days of isolation due to the pandemic. If what you are looking for is endless sunshine, beaches with crystal-clear, turquoise-blue water and top-notch gastronomy, then the destination is Punta Cana, in the east of the Dominican Republic. One of the most complete all-inclusive resorts in the region awaits you here, the Barceló Bávaro Palace.

Located on the seafront at Bávaro beach, one of the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world according to National Geographic and TripAdvisor, the Barceló Bávaro Palace is the ideal option to take your vacation to the next level. This five-star hotel, belonging to the prestigious Barceló Hotel Group, is committed to fun and relaxation for the whole family in a unique and heavenly setting.

At first glance it is not difficult to see why this all-inclusive resort is the favorite of many guests from all over the world who are looking for the best value for money. In addition to being one of the most impressive hotels in the Punta Cana area, 80% of its rooms have ocean view and a hot tub while the Premium Level service provides a plus of exclusivity and comfort.

Through Premium Level the guests will have the chance to indulge themselves with priority reservations for the property’s restaurant, spa, golf course and excursions and will also have a private check-in / check-out desk with an exclusive concierge. Other benefits include express laundry service at no extra charge, access to the U-Spa’s hydromassage area, a 10% discount on spa services and a special cocktail from the manager.

Luxury suites

The Barceló Bávaro Palace features rooms of various sizes and categories for guests to choose the one that best suits their needs. For couples there is the Superior Room, overlooking the golf course, or the Junior Suite. But if you are looking for total luxury, the hotel offers you the Panoramic Suite Sea Front Premium Level Room, the Suite Sea Front Premium Level Room and the Master Suite Sea Front View Premium Level, measuring over 180 m2 and featuring romantic details in a large living room and a 70 m2 dining room, 2 bathrooms and 2 superb hot tubs.

Since the hotel is also designed for families, guests have at their disposal spacious rooms that do not skimp on comforts, such as the Family Duplex, the Family Room or the Family Junior Suite Premium Level, with capacity for six people distributed in 2 bedrooms, perfect for large groups.

The Premium Level service gives the suites many more benefits and amenities, such as the free green fee. The Lakes golf course, as part of the Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort complex, was redesigned by renowned architect P.B. Dye in 2010. The 18-hole, par-72 championship golf course keeps his original essence, the rolling fairways that traverses through a lush mangrove forest, with 25 inland lakes and 122 strategically positioned bunkers.

Flavors of paradise

The Dominican Republic is also famous for its gastronomy and at the Barceló Bávaro Palace they know how to conquer the guest with the best Dominican flavors as well as international cuisine dishes. For such a delicious journey the hotel has eight à la carte restaurants: The Coral Sea Food (fish and seafood), La Dolce Vita (Italian food), Mexico Lindo (Mexican), Kyoto (Japanese), La Fuente (Spanish), La Comedie (French), subject to charge for guests with no Premium Level services), Santa Fe Steak House, (meats) and Hole 19 Golf Bar (American, located in The Lakes golf course section).

The culinary offer is completed by two buffet restaurants (one international and the other specializing in Dominican food), a private cava that can be reserved for dining in total privacy and 13 bars distributed throughout the property and honoring the all-inclusive regime. The gastronomy on offer at the Barceló Bávaro Palace cannot be matched anywhere in the Caribbean.

Relaxation and limitless fun

For the best relaxation and to take good care of your body, the U-Spa features aquatic therapies in its outdoor pool and a wide variety of massages. The wellness center also includes hydrotherapy circuit, sauna, Turkish bath, Vichy shower and resting area, among other amenities. Its impressive gym has all kinds of equipment to train the cardiovascular system and strength, as well as rooms for spinning and yoga. In addition, a beauty salon offers a wide range of treatments.

The reasons for choosing the Barceló Bávaro Palace as the perfect vacation deal don’t end there. Also part of its amenities are four swimming pools (one semi-Olympic, and another one for adults only), relaxation beds in the pool, water jets, the Barcy children’s water park and Pirates Island Water Park (with a wave pool for the entire family).

The sports menu is complemented by beach volleyball, water sports on the beach, 7 tennis courts, 2 paddle courts, a soccer field and a baseball field. The fun is multiplied with a Casino (open 24 hours a day), bowling alley, giant chess, laser tag, mini golf, dance and Spanish lessons, recreational games area, Escape Room, 2 nightclubs (one for teens between 13 and 17-years-old) and the Gran Teatro Bávaro, with capacity for 1,400 people and with shows every night. The complex also has a Shopping Mall with more than 40 stores.

It is possible to travel around the whole Barceló Bávaro Grand Resort in comfort on the Bávaro Express Train for free (service every 20 minutes).