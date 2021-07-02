JetBlue launches direct flight between New Jersey and Puerto Plata

WITH AN A-320 AIRCRAFT WITH A CAPACITY of 162 PASSENGERS

The route will offer a frequency of 6 weekly operations.

The Gregorio Luperón International Airport received the inaugural flight of JetBlue Airlines with its new route New Jersey-Puerto Plata.

“We are very excited to be able to offer this direct flight option to Newark Airport, with a frequency of 6 weekly operations that will link with hundreds of destinations, providing multiple connection options to cities in Asia, Europe and the United States,” they said.

With the start of operations, the airline will use an A-320 aircraft with a capacity of 162 passengers.

It is recalled that Newark as a destination of origin in the last five years, has been positioned in the top 5 in the airport terminal of “The Bride of the Atlantic.”