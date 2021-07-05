Major Dominican tourism enclave 99.9% vaccinated

Santo Domingo.- La Altagracia province, home to the country’s major tourist enclaves, reached the milestone of vaccinating 99.9 percent of its population, followed by the National District and La Romana, according to official statistics.

The Public Health Ministry indicates that of the 185,107 vaccinable people, in La Altagracia 184,913 had been vaccinated with the first dose, which represented a difference of only 194 people. Of that total, 74,366 have been given the second dose on track to finish in a couple of weeks because the people who got the first dose are going to get the second on the indicated day.

The National District is also quite advanced, as 93.8% have taken the first dose, a number that contrasts with the Santo Domingo province, where it has barely reached 54 percent.