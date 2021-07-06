Air Europa recovers its prepandemic operation level in the Dominican Republic this week

Air Europa recovers this week the operations it had before the pandemic in the Dominican Republic. The Globalia airline incorporates Wednesdays (from July 7, 2021) into its flight plan with Santo Domingo, already operating daily between Madrid and its capital.

In addition, it offers two weekly flights (Friday and Sunday) to Punta Cana and a new route, from the middle of the month to Samaná, to which it will fly every Saturday until the middle of September.

From the airline, it was explained that “the increase in frequencies and the restart of routes is due to the objective of gradually expanding and reestablishing operations as mobility restrictions are lifted and an upward trend in demand is appreciated.”

The three destinations are operated with its Dreamliner fleet, reducing flight time by 40 minutes, its emissions by 20%, and its acoustic impact by 60%.