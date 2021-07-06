Today cruise tourism is reactivated in the country with the arrival of 2,600 passengers to Puerto Plata

Santo Domingo, DR

Cruise tourism in the Dominican Republic is reactivated this Tuesday with the arrival of 2,600 passengers to Puerto Plata through the Amber Cove terminal, according to the Ministry of Tourism through its social networks.

“With the arrival of the Carnival Horizon and its 2,600 passengers, we can say that Cruise Tourism in Puerto Plata is reactivated today,” the publication indicates.

The ministry further specifies that 95% of the tourists arriving on Dominican soil through this terminal are vaccinated and excited to discover all that the country offers.

This is the first cruise to arrive in the country for tourism purposes, as confirmed by the director of Cruises from the Ministry of Tourism, Orfila Salazar, who indicated more scheduled visits.

Salazar emphasized that the most important thing is that this does not represent any risk for the passengers or the Dominicans because all the security measures are being implemented.

The Dominican Republic lifted restrictions on cruise ships due to the pandemic in November last year.