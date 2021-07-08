The Excellence Collection completes the reopening of all its properties

The Excellence Collection announced that all of its properties are open after the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic opened its doors at the end of last June and officially brought the brand into full operation of its hotels and resorts.

The reopening phase of the different properties of the brand began gradually and successfully in Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Punta Cana. Montego Bay is the most recent destination to resume operations in early July 2021.

The brand will extend its Covid-19 free trial policy until July 31 for those requiring it to re-enter their countries of origin and provide courtesy accommodation to guests whose results are positive (some restrictions apply).

In addition, The Excellence Collection reported that all employees at Excellence El Carmen and Excellence Punta Cana RD are 100% vaccinated. For the safety and well-being of guests, vaccinations are also taking place in Jamaica and Mexico.

“During the year, we were able to reopen our hotels and resorts, one by one, in a way that provides our guests with safety, health and the same Infinite Excellence that characterizes our brand. We feel privileged to be able to offer high-level vacation experiences after overcoming such a difficult period and, at the same time, celebrate the personalized service that has positioned our properties among the destinations,” the hotelier said in a statement.