Passengers from Spain will have to present a negative PCR test to enter the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, DR

This Wednesday, July 14, passengers coming from Spain will have to show the results of a Covid-19 PCR or antigen test to enter the Dominican Republic.

This Friday, the information was published by Tourism Minister David Collado through his social networks, who indicated that the president of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), José Marte Piantini, will offer more details.

Collado specified that the results must be at most 72 hours before the flight.

This requirement coincides with a greater relaxation of the curfew schedule since last Wednesday starts at 10:00 pm.

Since February, Spain requires the PCR test performed at least 72 hours in advance for passengers from several countries, including the Dominican Republic.

“As of February 1, all travelers flying to Spain from the Dominican Republic will need a PCR test with a negative result. Children under 6 years of age do not need it,” the Spanish Consulate General in Santo Domingo reported in January.

Other countries with tests

Since June 28, the Dominican Republic has required negative PCR tests or vaccination cards for travelers from 18 countries to enter the country as a measure to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

The decision is contained in a resolution of the Civil Aviation Board where it tightens the measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 variants in the country by requiring the presentation of negative PCR test or vaccination card to passengers from 18 countries wishing to enter the country.