Largest tourist province in country leads coronavirus vaccination

IN LA ALTAGRACIA, 99.9% OF THE POPULATION RECEIVED THE FIRST DOSE AND 59.7% THE SECOND.

The advance of Bávaro-Punta Cana in immunization stands out

Puerto Plata is also among the first positions in vaccination against Covid-19

The vaccination plan has been essential to restore the confidence of visitors and promote the recovery of Dominican tourism, highlighting in this critical process the good progress in immunization achieved in La Altagracia, the central tourist province of the country, with the Bávaro -Punta Cana area.

For this reason, from the beginning of the plan, tourist destinations were the first to venture into the application of the first dose and later the second to complete the process.

In this sense, it is worth noting that in the La Altagracia province, 99.9% of the population received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 59.7% completed the second dose, according to the Vacúnate RD report published on its networks social.

Puerto Plata follows, with 63.7% vaccinated with the first dose and 46.5% went to the vaccination centers for their second dose.

Barahona 62.9% how much with the first dose and 41.5% the second. Meanwhile, in La Romana, 71.1% have applied the first dose and 38.4% the second.

In Samaná, 53.2% of the population has been vaccinated, of which 36.9% completed the second dose.

In Pedernales, a province projected and works on its tourism development show that 62.9% of its population already has the first dose and 36.7% with the second.

The other destinations, although they have a smaller number of visitors, are also on the way in the process of applying vaccines.