Turismo del Este, very close to achieving elimination of curfew

IN THE PROVINCE, 68.5% OF ADULTS HAVE THE SECOND DOSE AGAINST COVID-19.

The La Altagracia province to which the most prominent tourist destination in the Dominican Republic belongs, Punta Cana-Bávaro, is the closest to reaching the goal of the Dominican Government in terms of the percentage of vaccination against the coronavirus to eliminate the curfew.

68.5% of the target population (185,107) in the province mentioned above has applied the second dose, so there are 2,776 left to reach the goal of inoculating 70% of those over 18 years of age and ending the restriction of mobility.

VacúnateRD indicated that in the leading province in terms of tourism, “102.4%” of adults received the first dose. Still, the Expanded Program on Immunization ( PAI ) clarified that the surplus is because 4,443 vaccinated do not reside in the demarcation.

In second place is Espaillat, where 54.6% of the 206,540 people of legal age have already received the second dose of the preparation. However, 31,808 have yet to be vaccinated to reach the goal of 70%. There 66% of the adults received the first dose.

The third position is for Puerto Plata, with 50.6% of its adults with the two doses. To reach the goal, 52,599 people must go to the vaccination centers to complete the vaccination schedule.

The Dominican Government set itself to vaccinate 7.8 million people over 18 years of age by December of this year against the coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

It is recalled that a week ago, the de-escalation plan began that will lead to the elimination of the curfew where the vaccine is applied to 70% of the population over 18 years of age. The disassembly of the measure varies each week.