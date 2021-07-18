Luis Abinader: La Altagracia fully opened being vaccinated against COVID

Punta Cana, La Altagracia. President Luis Abinader announced today that this province would be the first to have a total opening after the restrictions adopted by the government to deal with COVID-19.

“On Monday we will be meeting with the health cabinet,a draft protocol is already being prepared for the first province with full opening, which will be La Altagracia,” the president added.

He said that this first protocol would be duplicated in other localities. This was the pilot project for the other country areas that have vaccinated 70 percent of their population against Covid.

“The total opening of the province of La Altagracia also means a responsibility of its citizens, its leaders and its businessmen,” the president said.

He said that the population must learn to live with Covid and continue to protect themselves with the vaccine until they reach the highest percent and, above all, continue to maintain safety protocols.

“I congratulate this province for having worked in a true unity of the public and private sectors, the hotels, the public prosecutor’s office,” Abinader said.

He added that the hotels and the Ministry of Tourism coordinated and were responsible for vaccinating all their staff. The same work was done by social clubs, town halls, churches, and other sectors of society.

“Senator Virgilio Cedano informed me that the hospitals of La Altagracia are at 27 percent occupancy with Covid patients and private clinics have only 10 percent,” the president said.

He stressed that the contagion levels have also decreased dramatically in this eastern province, which is the main tourist pole of the country.

«La Altagracia I want to be an example so that the other provinces can continue moving in that direction, towards normalcy,” he said.

Abinader expressed himself in this way when participating in the inauguration of the Crisferreal estate project in Punta Cana.

The ceremony, which Monsignor Jesús Castro blessed, was attended by the former president of the Republic, Hipólito Mejía; the Minister of Public Works, Deligne Asención; the vice president of Crisfer Inmobiliaria, María Cristina García and the director of the National Housing Institute, Carlos Bonilla,

In addition, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado; the administrator of the Reserve Bank, Samuel Pereyra; Senator Virgilio Cedano; Governor Martina Pepén, among others.