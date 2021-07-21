The administrative minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, announced on Wednesday that the government would develop a tourism project to relaunch Puerto Plata, including the construction of hotels and cities of cinema and technologies.

Paliza, who did not specify the date on which the tourism project would begin, said that investors are being brought to the country who can develop the Brig land to implement it.

“It is also in the process of structuring to make another project of a condition similar to the Amber road of a public-private partnership, investors are being brought in so that they can develop the Brig land that is owned by the Central Bank, about 9 million square meters of land that it has on beaches ranging from Playa Dorada to gregorio Luperón airport” Indicated.

The official said that it is also planned to include real estate projects and cities to develop cinema and technologies.