Paradisus adjectives: Sophisticated, elegant, modern

Punta Cana.- Sophisticated, elegant and modern are adjectives that identify The Reserve complex of Paradisus by Meliá after being transformed into Paradisus Grand Cana.

With this move, the Meliá Hotels International chain introduces important gastronomic changes with new restaurants and chefs, as well as a varied and innovative range of bars that make these a “luxury all-inclusive.”

Vacation experience for adults, families and groups.

Santiago Rivera, Area Managing Director of Meliá Hotels International, affirms that “this renovated complex is the perfect setting for an experience designed to be truly unique.”