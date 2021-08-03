Arrival of 2.4M+ tourists shows recovery

Santo Domingo. – Dominican tourism improved many of its indicators during the last eleven months, placing itself very close to the performance achieved in 2019, before the pandemic forced the closure of activities.

The Minister of Tourism, David Collado, together with President Luis Abinader, reported on the increase in the number of flights, aircraft occupancy, arrival of cruise ships, reservation of air tickets, days of stay, number of visitors, construction of projects and investment, hotel occupancy, tax collections, industry purchases, and job creation and recovery.

The most important data that evidenced the recovery of this sector was the arrival of 2,470,282 tourists from January to July 2021, a figure that exceeds the number of visitors for the entire year 2020 and is equivalent to 97% of those who came to the Dominican Republic until July in 2019.