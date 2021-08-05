Sunwing resumes flights from Toronto and Montreal to Punta Cana

On July 30, 2021, the inaugural flights marked Sunwing Airlines’ partial return to service amid Rising Vaccination Rates in Canada, easing border measures and increasing demand for travel.

Weekly service will initially be offered from Toronto and Montreal and are expected to follow additional routes.

“After seven long months, we are thrilled to return to the skies and bring our customers back to the tropics,” said Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines.

“Our team has been working hard to prepare for our partial return to service and we look forward to realizing even more holiday dreams in the coming months with flights to some of our most popular destinations,” he added.

Initial service is offered from Toronto to Cancun, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, and Montreal to Cancun and Punta Cana.

Sunwing will operate additional walkways and destinations for the fall and winter season, departing from many other Canadian cities starting in October 2021.

“As vaccination rates continue to rise across the country, we are seeing increased demand for travel suppressed as Canadians plan their much-anticipated getaways,” said Andrew Dawson, president of travel operations at Sunwing.

“After more than a year of uncertainty and stress, customers are looking for the kind of perfect holiday experiences we offer more than ever, and we are already seeing unprecedented bookings for the most popular resorts. We look forward to offering customers a frictionless journey every step of the way,” he said according to a statement.

The resumption of flights follows a recent survey commissioned by Sunwing, which found that more than half of Canadians (58%) are interested in returning to travel in the next 12 months. As well, more than two-thirds (68%) expressed a desire to plan an all-inclusive holiday.

Since travel demand quickly outstrips availability, customers interested in traveling south over the next few months should book now to book their spot at their preferred resort.

Customers who book before August 9 can take advantage of exclusive last-minute offers that include cashback with a complimentary price reduction of up to $800 per couple, reduced deposits of $100 per person, and the flexibility to change or cancel travel plans. There is also peace of mind, thanks to the commitment.