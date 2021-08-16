Dominican Republic picks up pre-Covid pace: allow hotels to operate at 100% capacity

MITUR HAS CANCELLED OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS IN HOTEL CENTERS

They have a maximum capacity of 85% for excursions

Hotels to maintain social distancing measures

The Ministry of Tourism(Mitur)mandated that hotels operate at 100% of their capacity but maintaining social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In resolution DJ-022/2021, Mitur set at 90% the capacity in vehicles for the transport of employees and tourists, and the occupancy in excursions, maritime transport, and water activities at 85%, a measure that could be modified according to the evolution of Covid-19.

In addition, the use of masks within public and private enclosed spaces for public use is maintained as mandatory, as well as that establishments must ensure that they retain social distancing between people who are inside them.

Resolution

FIRST: PROVIDE, as for this purpose PROVIDES, that in the case of hotel establishments, the limitations on the level of occupancy and service previously established by this Ministry of Tourism are rescinded, so this may be 100% of its capacity, without prejudice to the maintenance of the necessary social distancing measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

SECOND: TO REITERATE, as for this purpose REITERATES, that the capacity in the vehicles destined by the tourist establishments for the transport of their employees and local or foreign tourists will be up to ninety percent (90%), a measure that may be modified by the Ministry of Tourism periodically through resolutions issued to that effect, taking into account the evolution of Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic.

THIRD:: TO REITERATE, as for effect REITERA, that the level of occupation in excursions, maritime transport, ranch, horse and water parks activities may be up to eighty-five percent (85%), this measure that may be modified by the Ministry of Tourism periodically through resolutions issued to that effect, taking into account the evolution of Covid-19 in the Dominican Republic.

FOURTH: PROVIDE, as for this purpose PROVIDES, that the use of masks within public and private enclosed spaces for public use will be maintained, as well as those establishments must ensure that they retain social distancing between people who are inside them.