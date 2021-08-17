Russia lifts restrictions on flights to Dominican Republic

Moscow.– Russian authorities announced the lifting of all restrictions imposed on the air flow between Russia and the Dominican Republic for direct regular and charter flights starting from August 27, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, following discussions and considering the epidemiological situation in certain countries, “the decision was made to lift restrictions on international regular and non-regular (charter) flights from Russian airports to the Dominican Republic, South Korea and the Czech Republic.”

This measure will allow Russian airlines to access our country to offer their services to tourist destinations such as Punta Cana, Samaná and Puerto Plata, as they already do in La Romana, open since August 9.

The Dominican ambassador to Russia, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, explained that the decision has been made on the basis of the epidemiological situation in the country.

“This shows that the Russian authorities appreciate the progress in handling the pandemic and the Dominican National Vaccination Plan,” he pointed out.