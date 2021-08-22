Puerto Plata receives two cruises in one day for the first time since the pandemic

The regional director of tourism of Puerto Plata, Stephanie Kfouri, highlighted the recovery of the cruise industry in that province, with the arrival last Wednesday of two cruise ships of the Carnival Cruise Line.

Kfouri explained that the cruise ships that arrived at the Amber Cove terminal were Carnival Mardigras and the Carnival Magic, with 5,874 cruise passengers and 3,099 crew members (for both).

“In a year we recovered tourism, today we celebrate it with the arrival for the first time of 2 cruise ships in a single day after 17 months,” she said.

Kfouri also said that “we are managing to reactivate the whole area, little by little and safely, it is something that fills us with pride.”