Grupo Poma: “Dominican tourism is recovering quite well.”

THE BUSINESS GROUP HIGHLIGHTS FAVORABLE CONDITIONS OF THE COUNTRY FOR INVESTMENT

Fernando Poma detailed his commitment to sd’s corporate hospitality

Government measures boost tourism revival

Confidence in the Dominican Republic’s tourism sector continues to be evidenced in the growth of lodging centers beyond the usual offer of the sun and beach segment. The proposal of the corporate market in the hotels of the city resumes its course with the implementation of hotel projects dedicated to attracting business visitors.

Santo Domingo does not stop its hotel development despite the strong impact of Covid-19, the most recent bet is that of the Poma Group, as Fernando Poma, executive director of Real Hotels & Resorts, told arecoa.com, the intentions of the business group to build the Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo -Piantini- is that the country has recovered “quite well” from the pandemic compared to other destinations where they operate.

“RD has maintained an excellent balance between the medical issue and the generation of opportunities for the economy through the recovery of tourism and all the countries where we operate is one of the best,” he added.

The Salvadoran businessman indicated that the Dominican Republic is a country that has the conditions to continue investing since it has the conditions and facilities such as legal security, citizen security, reasonable interest rate, and inflation, market, fiscal policies in favor of investment, among others.

“In short, it has a favorable environment for the investment of our group and we hope to continue doing other things, since it has not had abrupt changes and has given continuity to favorable policies that this is a great benefit and has created optimism to continue investing,” the executive emphasized.

Poma recalled that the group has the Real Intercontinental Hotel, Quality Hotel Real Aeropuerto Santo Domingo, Roble Corporate Center (office building), and soon the Courtyard by Marriott Santo Domingo, with which he hopes to finalize a portfolio of facilities for business travelers in the city.

“We are a corporate hotel company and our effort is based on creating that type of traveler a comfortable stay according to their needs,” he said.

He said that business tourism and congresses and conventions (MICE) are in recovery (“the Real Intercontinental has had good results”). Moreover, it is expected that the new boutique hotel of 161 rooms, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will attract regular corporate tourists using high technologies.

“We expect a corporate tourist of average age, between 20 to 45 years old, the kind of people who want a fabulous room with the best technology, several amenities and at the best price,” he said.