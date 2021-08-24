Expects a greater flow of tourists by opening Canada

Tourism. On September 7, they will lift restrictions

OTTAWA, Canada. The Dominican Republic’s embassy in Canada expects a boost in the flow of Canadian tourists to the Dominican Republic starting on September seven, when restrictions on travelers from that nation to the Caribbean destination will be officially lifted and vice versa.

This was stated by Michelle Cohen, Dominican ambassador, who highlighted that since May, she has been holding an intense round of talks with Canadian airlines and tour operators, with whom she has shared about the joint effort of the Dominican government and the private sector to guarantee the best levels of biosecurity to tourists.

Cohen reported that he adhered to the efforts and efforts of influence – to achieve an opening date – on the part of leaders such as Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce; Bruce Burrows, president of the Maritime Chamber of Commerce; Mike McNaney, president of the National Airline Council of Canada and about twenty industry and business associations.

Likewise, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the diplomat has provided information on the progress in the immunization plan of the Dominican Republic, which marks a leadership in the Caribbean and Latin American regions in first and second doses, also having vaccines for a third reinforcement inoculation.

Cohen stressed that all the business meetings he has held with Canadian businesspeople linked to tourism, trade, industry, and other areas had found sufficient reasons to be optimistic about the revival of tourism from the North American country and trade.

Canadian airlines have made between three and five weekly flights to the DR since July, specifically touching the destinations of Punta Cana and Puerto Plata, an activity that is expected to be boosted.