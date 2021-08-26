Colonial City to conclude a US$90.0M redo

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced yesterday that the second stage of the renovation of the Colonial City will be finished in 14 months.

To this end, the Ministry of Tourism and more than six State institutions signed an agreement for the execution of the Integral Program for Tourism and Urban Development of the Colonial City, with an investment of US$90 million through financing from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Abinader said d that through actions like this one, the strength of cooperation, the need to act and the benefits that this can generate is made visible and valued.

“Our country has the best conditions to be a world leader in tourism and a cultural and citizenship reference. We have it all: the best sun, the most beautiful beaches, the most delicious gastronomy and a culture and history without equal.”