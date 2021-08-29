Sunwing: great demand of Canadian tourists for Punta Cana and Puerto Plata

With the Canadian authorities’ recent opening of international flights, Sunwing Airlines advanced in restructuring its global network in the Caribbean by adding new destinations popular with Canadian tourists, flying to Punta Cana and Montego Bay, which are currently the most demanded of its Caribbean network.

From December 2021 its network in the Caribbean will be routed in this way:

Montreal – Antigua

Toronto – Antigua

Montreal – Cayo Coco

Toronto – Cayo Coco

Montreal – Holguin

Toronto – Holguin

Montreal – Montego Bay

Toronto – Montego Bay

Toronto – Nassau

Montreal – Puerto Plata

Toronto – Puerto Plata

Montreal – Punta Cana

Toronto – Punta Cana

Montreal – Santa Clara

Toronto – Santa Clara

Montreal – Varadero

Toronto – Varadero

Sunwing will also add new options from Montreal and Toronto:

Toronto – Aruba, starting September 16, 2021, a weekly flight on Mondays

Toronto – St. Maarten, beginning September 30, 2021, a weekly flight on Thursdays

Montreal – Saint Maarten, beginning November 4, 2021, a weekly flight on Thursdays

To incentivize flights to the Caribbean, Sunwing will announce last-minute vacation deals, flexible booking options, and Covid-19 coverage should the traveler become infected with Covid courtesy of Manulife included in their vacation package and available to customers booking between September 9, 2021, and October 31, 2021.