Sunwing: great demand of Canadian tourists for Punta Cana and Puerto Plata
With the Canadian authorities’ recent opening of international flights, Sunwing Airlines advanced in restructuring its global network in the Caribbean by adding new destinations popular with Canadian tourists, flying to Punta Cana and Montego Bay, which are currently the most demanded of its Caribbean network.
From December 2021 its network in the Caribbean will be routed in this way:
Montreal – Antigua
Toronto – Antigua
Montreal – Cayo Coco
Toronto – Cayo Coco
Montreal – Holguin
Toronto – Holguin
Montreal – Montego Bay
Toronto – Montego Bay
Toronto – Nassau
Montreal – Puerto Plata
Toronto – Puerto Plata
Montreal – Punta Cana
Toronto – Punta Cana
Montreal – Santa Clara
Toronto – Santa Clara
Montreal – Varadero
Toronto – Varadero
Sunwing will also add new options from Montreal and Toronto:
Toronto – Aruba, starting September 16, 2021, a weekly flight on Mondays
Toronto – St. Maarten, beginning September 30, 2021, a weekly flight on Thursdays
Montreal – Saint Maarten, beginning November 4, 2021, a weekly flight on Thursdays
To incentivize flights to the Caribbean, Sunwing will announce last-minute vacation deals, flexible booking options, and Covid-19 coverage should the traveler become infected with Covid courtesy of Manulife included in their vacation package and available to customers booking between September 9, 2021, and October 31, 2021.